Swiss National Bank Maintains Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Methode Electronics worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) opened at 43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.76. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post $2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

