Swiss National Bank Maintains Holdings in Knowles Corporation (KN)

Swiss National Bank held its stake in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Knowles Corporation worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Knowles Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Knowles Corporation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 11,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles Corporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Knowles Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knowles Corporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

In other Knowles Corporation news, insider Michael S. Polacek purchased 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Knowles Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Knowles Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) opened at 15.58 on Tuesday. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock’s market cap is $1.39 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Knowles Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knowles Corporation will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Corporation Company Profile

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

