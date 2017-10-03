Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Meritor, Inc. (MTOR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Meritor worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meritor by 22,259.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,629,000 after buying an additional 5,964,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $15,727,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritor by 530.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 900,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 757,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,154,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,083,000 after acquiring an additional 749,068 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 72.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 911,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 381,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Meritor in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Meritor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Meritor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In related news, SVP Robert H. Speed sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $80,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE MTOR) opened at 26.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.19 million. Meritor had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc is a supplier of a range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. The Company’s segments include Commercial Truck & Industrial and Aftermarket & Trailer.

