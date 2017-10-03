Swift Transportation Company (KNX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS AG increased their price objective on shares of Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Swift Transportation (KNX) opened at 41.42 on Monday. Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.88 million. Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Swift Transportation will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

In other news, Director G D. Madden sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $68,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,521.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $113,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,638 shares in the company, valued at $894,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Swift Transportation by 11.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Swift Transportation by 33.5% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Swift Transportation by 43.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Swift Transportation by 58.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period.

Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

