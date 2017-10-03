SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.34.

Get SunTrust Banks Inc. alerts:

SunTrust Banks (NYSE STI) traded down 0.52% on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,377 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. SunTrust Banks has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.32 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/suntrust-banks-inc-sti-earns-hold-rating-from-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $46,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 184.7% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.