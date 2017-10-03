Suntrust Banks Inc. Reduces Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD)

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE TD) opened at 56.95 on Tuesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank (The)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

