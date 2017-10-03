Suntrust Banks Inc. Purchases 4,396 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,233,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,609,000 after buying an additional 956,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,275.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,272,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,730,000 after buying an additional 46,239,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,964,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,267,000 after buying an additional 7,874,689 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,303,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,982,000 after buying an additional 197,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,891,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,439,000 after buying an additional 3,637,487 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE SYF) opened at 31.48 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/suntrust-banks-inc-purchases-4396-shares-of-synchrony-financial-syf.html.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.61.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Paget Leonard Alves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,872.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.