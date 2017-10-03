Sun Life Financial INC Purchases 664 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5,107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.33. The stock had a trading volume of 88,394 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 72.22%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $1,050,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,298,878.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $205,077.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $295.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.30.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

