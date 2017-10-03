Sun Life Financial INC Has $190,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 29,358.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 5,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.61 per share, for a total transaction of $218,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,571,398.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Cowen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,698.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $309,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.91. 626,352 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Newell Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $256.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Jefferies Group LLC cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Forward View reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

