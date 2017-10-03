Sumco Corporation (SUOPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sumco Corporation (NASDAQ:SUOPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Sumco Corporation (NASDAQ:SUOPY) opened at 31.3301 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 35.7650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. Sumco Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

