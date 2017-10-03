Student Transportation (STB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Student Transportation (NASDAQ: STB):

9/27/2017 – Student Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Student Transportation Inc. provides school bus transportation services in the United States and Canada. Its services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians and terminal managers. Student Transportation Inc., formerly known as Student Transportation of America, Ltd., is based in Barrie, Canada. “

9/24/2017 – Student Transportation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2017 – Student Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $7.60. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2017 – Student Transportation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

9/21/2017 – Student Transportation was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/19/2017 – Student Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/18/2017 – Student Transportation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2017 – Student Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Student Transportation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/19/2017 – Student Transportation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2017 – Student Transportation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:STB) opened at 5.93 on Tuesday. Student Transportation Inc has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Student Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 628.66%.

Student Transportation Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America and offers services, such as contracted services, special needs transportation, charter services, direct to parent and used bus sales.

