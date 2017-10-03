Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 163.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut FedEx Corporation to a “sell” rating and set a $204.84 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx Corporation from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.26.

Shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX) opened at 226.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.25. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $168.00 and a 12 month high of $227.00. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. FedEx Corporation had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post $12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other FedEx Corporation news, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total transaction of $459,573.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,172 shares of company stock worth $6,039,193. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

