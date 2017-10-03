Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 3rd (AAPL, AEP, AHT, BDC, BTX, BUSE, CAG, CAMT, CARO, CATM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Focus on upper upscale full-service hotels, evaluating options regarding select-service portfolio. We note that the company announced the strategy in June 2015. Since then, it has sold nine select-service hotels for $218m. There are 61 additional select-service hotels in the portfolio, with TTM Hotel EBITDA of $147m (31% of total TTM, as of 2Q). The company is looking at strategic alternatives for select-service, although timing and alternatives remain uncertain (hurdles include assets in debt pools, use of proceeds, etc.).””

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BioTime, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the field of regenerative medicine. The foundation of its core therapeutic technology platform is pluripotent cells that are capable of becoming any of the cell types in the human body. BioTime’s research and other activities have resulted, over time, in the creation of other subsidiaries that address other non-therapeutic market opportunities such as cancer diagnostics, drug development and cell research products, and mobile health software applications. “

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cross Country, Inc. is a provider of healthcare staffing services. They also provide staffing of clinical research professionals and allied healthcare professionals, such as radiology technicians, rehabilitation therapists and respiratory therapists. Their staffing operations are complemented by other human capital management services, including search and recruitment, consulting, education and training and resource management services. “

Cogentix Medical (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cogentix Medical, Inc. is a medical device company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets proprietary technologies serving the urology market. The company’s primary product consists of Urgent(R) PC Neuromodulation System and EndoSheath System. It operates primarily in Orangeburg, New York, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Cogentix Medical, Inc., formerly known as Vision-Sciences Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, New York. “

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The Company’s products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors and identification (ID) products. Its products range from vision sensors that are integrated, to personal computer (PC)-based systems for users. Its products also have a range of physical forms, depending upon the user’s need. Cognex sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a global network of integration and distribution partners. “

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a $30.25 target price on the stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC.

