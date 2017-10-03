Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Vetr raised Starbucks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,354.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $3,468,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,898,857.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Starbucks Corporation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 145,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Corporation in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 131.5% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Corporation in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Corporation in the second quarter worth about $35,784,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

