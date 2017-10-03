Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 19,686 Shares of Multi-Color Corporation (LABL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.85% of Multi-Color Corporation worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Multi-Color Corporation alerts:

Shares of Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ LABL) opened at 84.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.80. Multi-Color Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.47 million. Multi-Color Corporation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Multi-Color Corporation will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/stifel-financial-corp-purchases-19686-shares-of-multi-color-corporation-labl.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LABL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Multi-Color Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Multi-Color Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Multi-Color Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Multi-Color Corporation news, Chairman Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $253,104.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,484.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $2,005,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,386. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Multi-Color Corporation Profile

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Color Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Color Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.