Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.75% of Golar LNG Partners worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) opened at 23.03 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 43.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMLP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The Company operates through the LNG market segment. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers. The Company’s FSRU vessels include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, NR Satu, Golar Igloo and Golar Eskimo.

