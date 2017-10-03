Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fibria Celulose in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fibria Celulose by 6,485.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fibria Celulose by 123.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fibria Celulose by 82.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fibria Celulose in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR) opened at 13.56 on Tuesday. Fibria Celulose S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.50 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Fibria Celulose from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Fibria Celulose from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Fibria Celulose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fibria Celulose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Fibria Celulose Company Profile

Fibria Celulose SA (Fibria) is a forestry company, which is engaged in the production of eucalyptus pulp. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of short fiber pulp from its pulp production facilities located in the cities of Aracruz (State of Espirito Santo), Tres Lagoas (State of Mato Grosso do Sul), Jacarei (State of Sao Paulo) and Eunapolis (State of Bahia).

