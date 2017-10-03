Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $219,000 in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRSS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $107,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/stevens-capital-management-lp-invests-219000-in-global-brass-and-copper-holdings-inc-brss.html.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) opened at 34.45 on Tuesday. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $754.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Global Brass and Copper Holdings had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 55.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Global Brass and Copper Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Global Brass and Copper Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.