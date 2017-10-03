Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSC. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the second quarter worth $171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 144.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,289,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ FSC) opened at 5.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 37.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s payout ratio is -288.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Securities upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Street Finance Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

