State Street Corporation (STT) Position Maintained by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co held its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in State Street Corporation were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in State Street Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in State Street Corporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in State Street Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street Corporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street Corporation (STT) traded up 0.410% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.735. 244,483 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.861 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. State Street Corporation had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post $6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. State Street Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

State Street Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other State Street Corporation news, insider Andrew Erickson sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $32,832.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amelia C. Fawcett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $820,385. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of State Street Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 target price on State Street Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on State Street Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on State Street Corporation from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

