State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $66.82 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Genesee Valley Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Inc. alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP John W. Ketchum sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $4,467,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,385 shares of company stock valued at $9,314,382. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $66.82 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/state-of-wisconsin-investment-board-has-66-82-million-stake-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) opened at 146.74 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.10. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.9825 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.