State of Tennessee Treasury Department Holds Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Forrester Research worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 16.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,993,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 114.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $423,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Welles sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORR. BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) opened at 43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.51 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.49%. Forrester Research’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-holds-position-in-forrester-research-inc-forr.html.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc (Forrester) is an independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.