State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $386,000 Stake in Lumos Networks Corp. (LMOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its stake in Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Lumos Networks Corp. worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lumos Networks Corp. by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 187,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 151,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,182 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumos Networks Corp. news, insider Thomas E. Ferry sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $148,040.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,871.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumos Networks Corp. (LMOS) opened at 17.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The firm’s market cap is $429.08 million. Lumos Networks Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Lumos Networks Corp. had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumos Networks Corp. will post ($0.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Networks Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Lumos Networks Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Lumos Networks Corp.

Lumos Networks Corp. is a fiber-based bandwidth infrastructure and service provider in the Mid-Atlantic region with a network of long-haul fiber, metro Ethernet and Ethernet rings located primarily in Virginia and West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky. The Company serves carrier, business and residential customers over its fiber network offering data, voice and Internet protocol (IP) services.

