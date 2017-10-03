State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $363,000 Stake in Invacare Corporation (IVC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its position in shares of Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Invacare Corporation worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Invacare Corporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Leucadia National Corp bought a new stake in Invacare Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invacare Corporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Invacare Corporation by 39.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invacare Corporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invacare Corporation (IVC) opened at 15.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $520.99 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. Invacare Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.21). Invacare Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Invacare Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invacare Corporation will post ($1.87) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Invacare Corporation’s payout ratio is -2.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVC shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Invacare Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Invacare Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Invacare Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invacare Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, SVP Dean J. Childers sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $94,672.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,875 shares in the company, valued at $679,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. The Company’s geographical segments are Europe; North America, which includes North America/Home Medical Equipment (North America/HME) and Institutional Products Group (IPG) segments, and Asia/Pacific.

