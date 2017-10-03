State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,115,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,195,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,816 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,125,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $883,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,752 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,768,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,720,000 after purchasing an additional 986,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,339,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,686,000 after purchasing an additional 981,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3,178.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 857,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 830,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.65 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $29,676.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,717.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,828 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded up 0.77% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. 4,652,118 shares of the company were exchanged. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.56. Verizon Communications also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,796 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,342 put options.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.84 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

