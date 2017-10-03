Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 772.60 ($10.25) and last traded at GBX 771.30 ($10.23). 8,026,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 6,304,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755.20 ($10.02).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAN shares. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 642 ($8.52) to GBX 674 ($8.94) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.95) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 960 ($12.73) to GBX 970 ($12.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 700.06 ($9.29).

The company’s market cap is GBX 25.35 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 753.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 757.10.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 149,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.62), for a total transaction of £1,085,767.25 ($1,440,200.62).

Standard Chartered PLC Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

