SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) insider Jonathan Gilligan sold 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$264,682.00.

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (TSE SSRM) traded up 1.58% on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,649 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. SSR Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

Get SSR Mining Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Insider Sells C$264,682.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/ssr-mining-inc-ssrm-insider-sells-c264682-00-in-stock.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.