Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Square by 19.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Square by 683.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) traded up 0.54% on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 2,070,833 shares of the stock traded hands. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.34 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.64 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $10,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,694,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Friar sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 972,800 shares of company stock valued at $25,520,512 in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Square from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

