SPX Corp (SPXC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPX Corp (NASDAQ:SPXC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of SPX Corp (SPXC) opened at 29.87 on Friday. SPX Corp has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company’s market cap is $1.27 billion.

SPX Corp (NASDAQ:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. SPX Corp had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPX Corp by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Corp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Corp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SPX Corp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SPX Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About SPX Corp

SPX Corporation is a global supplier of infrastructure equipment. The Company operates through three segments: HVAC; Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers, heating and ventilation products.

