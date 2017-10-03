Sprint Corporation (S) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sprint Corporation worth $18,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of S. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 48.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprint Corporation during the second quarter worth about $3,564,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprint Corporation during the second quarter worth about $335,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE S) opened at 7.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $30.74 billion. Sprint Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Sprint Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corporation will post ($0.83) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sprint Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Sprint Corporation Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

