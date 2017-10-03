Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Stake Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Splunk by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Splunk by 11.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

In other Splunk news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $2,307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,548,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 21,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $1,489,425.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,108,907.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 588,881 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,452. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) traded down 1.11% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 784,627 shares. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The firm’s market cap is $9.19 billion.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $279.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

