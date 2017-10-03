Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Stock Price

News coverage about PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PRA Health Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.3870048109761 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) opened at 76.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.42.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.79 million. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post $3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Linda Baddour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $7,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $711,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $748,500,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc is a contract research organization. The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases.

