Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Stock Price

Media headlines about ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ARRIS International plc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.3896934027804 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ARRIS International plc in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ARRIS International plc in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut ARRIS International plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International plc in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARRIS International plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARRIS International plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) opened at 29.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.33. ARRIS International plc has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. ARRIS International plc had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ARRIS International plc will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Potts sold 8,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $229,090.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,062.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Mccaffery sold 12,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $378,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at $273,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,255 shares of company stock valued at $676,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About ARRIS International plc

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

