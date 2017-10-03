Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ardagh Group (ARD) Stock Price

Headlines about Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ardagh Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9313066681416 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE ARD) opened at 21.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The firm’s market cap is $5.06 billion.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, formerly Ardagh Finance Holdings SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the packing industry. The Company focuses on the design and manufacture of rigid packaging solutions mainly for food and beverage markets. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Metal packing, which supplies aluminum and steel beverage cans, two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans, as well as a range of can ends, among others, and Glass packing, which delivers glass containers, bottles and jars, among others.

