Media coverage about iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 44.8717168805893 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond alerts:

iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) traded up 0.10% on Tuesday, reaching $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,219,458 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond has a 12 month low of $116.49 and a 12 month high of $136.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.2524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (TLT) Share Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-ishares-barclays-20-yr-treas-bond-tlt-share-price.html.

About iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.