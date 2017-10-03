Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Share Price

News headlines about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the mining company an impact score of 46.4434790990682 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE AU) opened at 9.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The stock’s market cap is $3.81 billion.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

