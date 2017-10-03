Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Erickson (EAC) Share Price

News stories about Erickson (NASDAQ:EAC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Erickson earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.6560977035601 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Erickson (EAC) traded up 0.0000% on Tuesday, hitting $0.1451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Erickson has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Erickson Company Profile

Erickson Incorporated is a provider of aviation services to both commercial and governmental entities in approximately 20 countries. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial Aviation Services, Global Defense and Security, and Manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). The Company owns and operates a fleet of aircraft and provides a range of aerial services, including critical supply and logistics for deployed military forces, humanitarian relief, firefighting, timber harvesting, infrastructure construction and crewing.

