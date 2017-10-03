Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price

Media stories about Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dollar Tree earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1939945358181 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Sunday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded down 0.40% during trading on Monday, reaching $86.47. 1,618,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $91.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post $4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 13,660 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $939,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,390,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,373,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conrad M. Hall purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,861.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,548 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

