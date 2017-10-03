Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) Stock Price

News coverage about Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 47.586617544227 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 272,260 shares. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

