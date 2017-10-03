Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TELUS Corporation (TU) Share Price

Media coverage about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TELUS Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.5624662657245 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE TU) traded down 0.25% during trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. 371,347 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.89. TELUS Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TELUS Corporation had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Corporation will post $2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TELUS Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS Corporation from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on TELUS Corporation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About TELUS Corporation

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol (IP), television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

