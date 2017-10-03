Media stories about Northern Tier Energy (NYSE:NTI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northern Tier Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0590507397861 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Northern Tier Energy (NTI) traded up 1.10% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 504,851 shares of the company were exchanged. Northern Tier Energy has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Northern Tier Energy (NTI) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-northern-tier-energy-nti-share-price.html.

About Northern Tier Energy

Northern Tier Energy LP is a downstream energy limited partnership. The Company has refining, retail and logistics operations that serve the Petroleum Administration for Defense District II (PADD II) region of the United States. It operates through two segments: the refining business and the retail business.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Tier Energy LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Tier Energy LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.