Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Stock Price

News coverage about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Republic International Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4874040779051 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE ORI) opened at 19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Get Old Republic International Corporation alerts:

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Old Republic International Corporation had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post $1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Old Republic International Corporation’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Old Republic International Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-old-republic-international-corporation-ori-stock-price.html.

Old Republic International Corporation Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.