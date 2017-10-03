News headlines about SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SolarWinds earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.9155082862296 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

WARNING: “SolarWinds (SWI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/solarwinds-swi-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds, Inc (SolarWinds) is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, markets, sells and supports enterprise-class information technology (IT), infrastructure management software to IT and DevOps professionals in organizations of all sizes. Its products categories include network management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of network infrastructure; systems management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of applications, physical and virtual servers, storage and databases; MSP, which is used by managed service providers to monitor and manage the IT infrastructure of their end clients, SMBs, and cloud, its cloud-based products, which are used to monitor and manage applications and application infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.