Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SOI. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS AG started coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Johnson Rice restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) opened at 17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 349.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $198,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and provides its mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, as well as oilfield service companies.

