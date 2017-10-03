Smiths Group plc’s (SMIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) in a research note released on Friday morning. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMIN. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.95) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group plc in a report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.62) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group plc in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.22) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650 ($21.89).

Smiths Group plc (LON SMIN) opened at 1586.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,566.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,594.89. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,358.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,685.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.27 billion.

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 97.60 ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 94.20 ($1.25) by GBX 3.40 ($0.05). The company had revenue of GBX 328 billion for the quarter. Smiths Group plc had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts predict that Smiths Group plc will post $94.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) per share. This is a boost from Smiths Group plc’s previous dividend of $13.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other Smiths Group plc news, insider George Buckley bought 431 shares of Smiths Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £6,654.64 ($8,826.95).

About Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

