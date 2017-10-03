Smc Corp Spon (SMCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smc Corp Spon (NASDAQ:SMCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Smc Corp Spon (NASDAQ:SMCAY) opened at 17.755 on Tuesday. Smc Corp Spon has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.759.

