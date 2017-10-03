Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Price Target Raised to $0.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SGH) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Smart Global Holdings in a report on Monday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a report on Monday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of Smart Global Holdings (NYSE SGH) opened at 28.07 on Monday. Smart Global Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The firm’s market capitalization is $581.25 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Smart Global Holdings (NYSE:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Smart Global Holdings had a return on equity of 132.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,569,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $10,231,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings in the second quarter worth $7,126,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings in the second quarter worth $2,358,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings in the second quarter worth $1,741,000.

About Smart Global Holdings

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

