Skullcandy (SKUL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Skullcandy (NASDAQ:SKUL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Skullcandy earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 43.4491551629997 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

About Skullcandy

Skullcandy, Inc creates audio experiences through its Skullcandy and Astro Gaming brands. The Company operates in two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment consists of Skullcandy and Astro Gaming product sales to customers in the United States. The International segment includes Skullcandy product sales to customers in Europe, Asia, Canada Mexico, and all other geographic areas outside the United States that are served by the Company’s International operations.

