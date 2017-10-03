Sirius Minerals PLC’s (SXX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Sirius Minerals PLC in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.80) price target on shares of Sirius Minerals PLC in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Sirius Minerals PLC (SXX) opened at 25.29 on Friday. Sirius Minerals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 16.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 42.75. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.11 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.13.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Noel Harwerth acquired 7,373 shares of Sirius Minerals PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £1,990.71 ($2,640.55).

About Sirius Minerals PLC

Sirius Mineral Plc is a United Kingdom-based resource development company. The Company is focused on the development of a polyhalite deposit located in North Yorkshire, the United Kingdom. The Company’s focus is on developing a multi-nutrient product, POLY4, to be used as a direct-application fertilizer and as a component in nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) blending.

