Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) traded down 4.06% during trading on Monday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016,429 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $679.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.23 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,100,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4,601.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,371,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $2,703,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

